Vehicle fire extinguished after igniting in UArizona parking garage

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders have extinguished a vehicle fire that ignited in one of the University of Arizona's multi-level parking garages Thursday afternoon.

According to UArizona Police Department, the fire was first reported burning a vehicle located in the Tyndall Garage, located near Euclid Avenue and University Boulevard.

Tucson Fire Department said the fire involved only one vehicle.

It has since been extinguished.

UArizona officials said all affected roadways have since been reopened. In addition, all sections of the garage except the northside of the second floor have been reopened.

