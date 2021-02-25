Vehicle fire extinguished after igniting in UArizona parking garage

TUCSON (KVOA) - First responders have extinguished a vehicle fire that ignited in one of the University of Arizona's multi-level parking garages Thursday afternoon.

According to UArizona Police Department, the fire was first reported burning a vehicle located in the Tyndall Garage, located near Euclid Avenue and University Boulevard.

Tucson Fire Department said the fire involved only one vehicle.

It has since been extinguished.

#TucsonFire has extinguished a single vehicle fire in the Tyndall Garage on the University of Arizona 🔥 #TFD #firefighter pic.twitter.com/sZAsvwi96N — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 26, 2021

UArizona officials said all affected roadways have since been reopened. In addition, all sections of the garage except the northside of the second floor have been reopened.