Biden Administration begins to admit migrants at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) The Biden Administration is making moves to clear a tent camp near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Department of Homeland Security says it is beginning to admit hundreds of migrants living at the camp in Matamoros, Mexico.

Many were subject to a Trump-era policy requiring them to stay in Mexico while awaiting their immigration court date in the U.S.

DHS says health and safety protocols are in place.

New arrivals to the camp will not be allowed into the country through this process.

The Trump administration's so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy went into effect January 2019.

It bucked previous protocols that allowed migrants to enter the u-s while they went through their immigration hearings.