Pima County to postpone nearly 3,000 vaccine appointments due to weather-related shipment delay

TUCSON (KVOA) - Nearly 3,000 vaccine appointments that were initially scheduled for later this week will be postponed due to the weather-related delay of the weekly COVID-19 vaccine shipment.

In early February, Pima County saw a 40 percent cut in its allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine, dropping from 29,000 to 17,895 doses in its weekly shipment. The county continued seeing decreases in its supply throughout the month, receiving 16,300 doses last week.

Despite creating a new vaccine distribution priority plan in response to this limited supply, the county's vaccine supply experienced another major dip after ADHS shared Monday that the extreme winter weather "has delayed this week’s delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses to Arizona."

In accordance with ADHS's recommendation "to cancel appointments in the next two days," Pima County Health Department shared that it will have to postpone about 2,800 appointments between Wednesday and Saturday if the new shipment does not arrive in the next couple of days.

“We have been assured by our state partners that this vaccine is on its way,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Director of the Health Department. “We have been making great strides and have delivered over 200,000 doses in just the past two months. Our City of Tucson, TMC, Banner Health, and all our other partners have been amazing in the face of this new challenge, but we are continuing in the right direction.”

While the county said the impact of the delayed shipment are expected to be short-term, PCHD shared that the following appointments could be affected at the following locations and dates.

Tucson Medical Center, beginning Feb. 18, for some second dose appointments

Tucson Convention Center, beginning Feb. 19

Banner South, beginning Feb. 19

Officials said "no patients affected by this delay will lose their spot in line."

.@PCHD says: Patients w/ appointments that may be postponed at the Banner South (Kino) location will be contacted directly by Banner Health. Patients with possibly postponed appointments at TCC or TMC will be contacted by TMC. Appointments at all three sites will be rescheduled. — Priscilla Casper KVOA (@PriscillaCasper) February 17, 2021

PCHD said at this time, the shipment delay will not impact appointments that are not included in the listed locations or dates.

“This situation demonstrates the nimbleness and efficiency of the county’s operations with its partners, as well as our capacity to provide even more vaccine in Pima County,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Chief Medical Officer. “By design, there is not vaccine sitting around on a shelf somewhere. Once these delays are overcome, we will be able to get back to full speed very quickly.”

The county also announced Tuesday that it will begin pre-registration for people 65 and older starting Thursday at 9 a.m.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccinations, visit webcms.pima.gov or call 520-222-0119.