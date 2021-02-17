Arizona Senate panel OK’s legalizing drug testing strips

PHOENIX (AP) — A Senate committee has unanimously approved a measure that would legalize the possession of test strips that can detect the presence of the potent opiate fentanyl.

The measure by Democratic Sen. Christine Marsh was prompted by the death of her 25-year-old son last year.

The Senate Health and Human Services committee approved SB1486 on Wednesday, and it now goes to the full Senate for consideration.

Marsh tearfully related how her recently married son had one night of “being really stupid” with his childhood best friend and took what he thought was a Percocet pill that turned out to be laced with fentanyl.