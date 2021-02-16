Vet upset after claiming he was mocked for weight on receipt from Arizona Chick-Fil-A

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (CNN) - An Arizona veteran is upset with a rude comment he received at a fast-food restaurant.

He claims an employee mocked him for his weight problem.

'2biggie' - a phrase typed on a Chick-Fil-A order in Goodyear.

Seven characters that hold a lot of weight to the man who received it - Valley veteran David Allen who is trying to lose some.

"It's been hard, it's been really hard ... And to be slapped in the face like this," Allen said. "I served for this country just to come home and be treated like this, just disgusting to me."

David says he's finally turning the corner on losing weight after years of trying.

Sidelined for so long from physical and mental issues from his time overseas.

The Chick-Fil-A order wasn't even for him, it was for his wife, Olympia.

"I couldn't believe that," his wife said. "They would write something like that so publicly and to be just so disrespectful."

She confronted a manager, who told her that the cashier thought the name on the order was 'Biggie'.

The No. 2 was for the lane they were in.

"She said her name back to him 3 different times, so I'm sorry there was no miscommunication," she said. "There was only a miscommunication when we received the receipt we weren't supposed to have."

The franchise owner of the Goodyear location near dysart road told us Chick-Fil-A is investigating this issue and said the customer's experience was clearly not acceptable.

He told Arizona's Family he would meet with the Maricopa couple, but the couple says he hasn't.

Meanwhile, David says he''ll use the insult as inspiration to meet his goal of living a healthier life.

"All I can do is move on one day at a time," he said.