Law enforcement offers ‘unforgettable night’ for your ex-Valentine with outstanding arrest warrant

(CNN) - Bitter about a bad breakup?

If your ex-Valentine has an outstanding arrest warrant, certain law enforcement agencies are offering cunning closure!

Hell hath no fury like a lover scorned! That's the idea behind offers from a couple of law enforcement agencies to arrest your ex.

The offers posted to social media just in time for Valentine's Day targeted people looking to stick it to an ex-Valentine they know to have outstanding arrest warrants.

The tongue in cheek posts were offered by at least two separate agencies and promised "an unforgettable night" for that formerly-special someone ...

That includes a pair of platinum bracelets, transportation with a chauffeur, a special dinner and a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations.

The cops even offered to keep that ex-Valentine safe with 24-hour security and video surveillance.