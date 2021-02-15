Best of Tucson showcased in new film, premieres at Harkins Theaters Friday

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson film will be premiering on the big screen right here in the Old Pueblo.

The movie "All We Have" was written and directed by News 4 Tucson's very own photojournalist, Edgar Ybarra. Shot here in Tucson with a mostly local cast and crew, "All We Have" is a love story with a message of perseverance.

All We Have:OPENS FRIDAY 2/26 at Harkins Theatres Tucson Spectrum 18***SAVE THE DATE***Ticket Purchase info coming... Posted by Ybarra Films on Friday, January 29, 2021

Local actress Karen Marroquin said perseverance is also what it took to bring this indie film to life as the film's staff and cast faced off against constant odds such as a smaller budget. In turn, the smaller crew put in tremendous amounts of work, every step of the way.

The result - an inspiring Tucson story with a big heart, on the big screen.

"Give it a try, watch the film and see if you like it," Marroquin said. "I personally really enjoyed it. I mean, I might be a little biased towards it, but I did really enjoy it. I think, like I said, it's very impactful and I'm pretty sure you'll like it."

"All We Have" opens Friday, Feb. 26 for a seven-day run at the Harkins Theaters Tucson Spectrum located at 5455 S Calle Santa Cruz near Interstate-19 and Irvington Road. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, find Ybarra Films on Facebook.