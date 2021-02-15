Banner Health chief clinical officer honored in 2021 Top 25 women Leaders by Modern Healthcare

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local health care professional was named among the best and brightest in the world after being included on 2021 Top 25 women Leaders by Modern Healthcare Monday afternoon.

According to officials, Dr. Marjorie Bessel, Banner Health chief clinical officer was honored on this list for her role leading the health care system that has more than 52,000 employees and 30 hospitals across six states through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through her role as the highest-ranking physician and clinician for the company, officials said Bessel "was the first clinical leader in Arizona to voice concerns in the media about an early trend of COVID case increases in the state."

The 12-year Banner employee also helped create the Arizona Surge Line at the Arizona Department of Health Services by partnering with other chief clinical officers throughout Arizona to improve the state's management of its COVID-19 patient flow.

"I am truly honored by this recognition, particularly after such a daunting, unprecedented year in health care," said Bessel. "During the pandemic, my colleagues at Banner—frontline health care workers, support staff and leadership—have shown heroic levels of dedication in fighting for our patients’ care and safety, against this devastating virus.”

