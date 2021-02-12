FBI names new executive assistant director of Human Resources Branch

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA) - On Friday, the FBI announced that FBI Director Christopher Wray named Larissa L. Knapp as the executive assistant director (EAD) of the Human Resources Branch at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C.

According to an FBI news release, Knapp most recently served as the assistant director of the Security Division. In her new role, she will oversee the Human Resources, Security, Finance, and Facilities, and Training Divisions, as well as the Office of Disciplinary Appeals and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Knapp began her FBI career in 1997 as a special agent in the New York Field Office, where she investigated criminal computer intrusion and intellectual property matters.