Ducey renews moratorium that limits regulation on job growth through executive order

TUCSON (KVOA) – Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order on Friday to renew a moratorium on all new regulatory rulemaking by state agencies.

This will limit government regulations that inhibits job growth.

Moratorium on rulemaking to provide job creation and economic development, definition by the Arizona governor website.

“Today’s order will help foster economic growth as Arizona overcomes the effects of the pandemic and businesses continue to safely operate and serve patrons,” said Ducey.

The Executive Order guides state agencies to suggest a minimum of three existing rules to eliminate for every added rule requested by the agency.

Further, agencies are guided to conduct a comprehensive review of all rules that were suspended throughout the coronavirus public health emergency to decide if those rules should be permanently suspended. Those agencies are required to report their findings by June 1, 2021.

“Arizona is a pro-business state and we continue to welcome more job opportunities and new businesses,” said Ducey.

One of governor’s first actions in office was issuing the initial moratorium. Its goal was to expand the state’s economy by creating a reliable, regulatory environment and reducing hardship on small businesses. This year is his seventh, consecutive year signing the moratorium.

According to the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity, 462 rules were either improved or eliminated throughout 26 agencies in 2020: resulting in about $14.7 million in annual savings for the state's economy. The rules altered or eliminated proceeded to more than $148.9 million in savings since 2015.

For further review of the moratorium on rulemaking click here.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.