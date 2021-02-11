Biden rescinds emergency declaration used to fund border wall

TUCSON - (KVOA) President Joe Biden issued a formal proclamation Thursday that rescinds the declaration of emergency on our Southern border.

It's another step in undoing the hardline immigration policies of the Trump administration.

President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on our Southern Border in 2019 to free up money to fund the border wall.

Sierra Club Borderlands Program Manager, Dan Millis, tells News 4 Tucson since that declaration, hundreds of miles of fencing has been put up along the border including razor wire in Nogales.

President Biden says under his administration no more taxpayer dollars will be used to build a border wall.

"I think that what President Biden's declaration today does is it helps formalize the fact that he is serious about stopping the wall," Millis said.

"That's good news for the environment and good news for taxpayer money. We don't need that wall. We've seen that the wall has caused a lot of damage and has been really wasteful."

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels has been in law enforcement 37 years along our southern border.

Dannels calls President Biden's decision hasty and concerning. He argues the border construction has been helpful in his community.

"When it comes to the physical barrier, I believe it has been very effective," Dannels said. "The best test of that measure for me as a community sheriff is the folks that live along the southern border, the majority of the people I talk to say it's been very beneficial to slowing down the traffic on their properties and their lands."

Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway believes just the sight of this razor wire along the fence in Nogales has had a troubling impact on the relationship with its sister city in Sonora just miles away.

"We've seen a big downturn in economic activity and cultural activity and people who have relatives on both sides of the border," Hathaway said. "It has harmed those relationships and it has harmed our communities financially. I'm glad to see anything that reverses that posture."

Longtime Southern Arizona Congressman Rep. Raul Grijalva weighed in on Biden's decision Thursday.

The Arizona Democrat tweeted:

Trump's national emergency was never about security.



It was about stealing money to fund a monument to his racist policies along the Southern Border.



Now we must cancel the contracts & ensure that not another foot of border wall is constructed. https://t.co/Lk4PZzjs1Y — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) February 11, 2021

Showing his support for the termination of the 2019 emergency declaration.