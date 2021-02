TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department is on the lookout for an individual who reportedly robbed a bank on the east side last month.

In a Tweet shared Tuesday, TPD shared that an individual wearing a blue mask was spotted robbing the U.S. Bank located at 7685 E. Broadway Blvd. near Pantano Road.

Details surrounding the suspect or the incident have not yet been released.

Anyone with information is advised to call 88-CRIME.