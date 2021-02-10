CDC issues safe Valentine’s Day tips

(CNN) - Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but the risk of spreading the coronavirus remains high.

That's why the CDC is issuing special recommendations for safely observing the holiday during the pandemic.

The agency's suggestions start with a recommendation that if you celebrate in person, only gather with those you live with.

Other than that, the CDC suggests virtual gatherings.

The official guidance released Monday also advises Americans to drop off Valentine's cards or decorations.

If you are going to celebrate with someone who doesn't live with you, the safest activities are those that occur outside, like taking a walk.