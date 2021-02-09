Pima County Fair postponed to Fall after county surpasses 105K COVID-19 cases

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County residents will have to wait a little longer to get their funnel cake fix - Pima County Fair has officially been pushed back to the Fall.

On Tuesday, fair officials announced that the annual fair will be postponed from its initial schedule of April 15-25 citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Typically held in April every year, last year's Pima County Fair was also canceled due to concerns with the coronavirus. Those concerns continued into 2021 as the COVID-19 positive case total rose to 105,606 in Pima County alone.

Details surrounding the exact date for when the fair will be held have not been released.

However, organizers shared that the 2021 fair will be held in the Fall.

The fair typically brings in more than $36 million per year to Pima County. In addition, fair officials said the annual fair food drive provides around 80,000 meals to the hungry.

At this time, the 2022 fair is expected to follow tradition, and be held April 21-May 1, 2022.

For more information, visit pimacountyfair.com.