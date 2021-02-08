South side COVID-19 clinic treating patients with monoclonal antibodies

TUCSON (KVOA) - Dr. Chantelle Chen is part of a team at Tucson's Abrams Family Medicine Clinic using a treatment in the battle against Coronavirus that's helping to keep Southern Arizonans out of the hospital.

"People are actually recovering quicker from the illness and actually we're seeing a reduction in the need for people having to have hospital admission," Dr. Chen said.

They're seeing that reduction thanks in part to monoclonal antibodies, a treatment used on Coronavirus patients at high risk for contracting a more severe case of the virus.

It infuses people with the antibodies.

"You have the building blocks to fight the COVID-19 infection faster and sooner," Chen said

Dr. Ann Mathias is one of the leaders at this clinic on Tucson's south side.

She can't say enough about her colleagues.

"I think everybody is affected by this and we all just keep working to lift everybody up," Dr. Mathias said. "They're definitely heroes, we're so appreciative."

Family nurse practitioner Stephanie Roberts says her patients are grateful every day for the support and that's helped her get through the bad days.

"You can hear it in their voices," Roberts said. "If they're not in front of you it comes through the phone. They are genuinely appreciative of that phone call, of the human contact. Of somebody making that connection with them. Sometimes, we're the only ones they speak with all day long."