Human smuggling bust on I-8 near Yuma, truck driver arrested

YUMA (KVOA) - Border patrol agents with the Wellton Station arrested a truck driver after the driver tried to smuggle eight illegal aliens in a semi-truck Thursday, February 4, according U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Border Patrol agents helped with a vehicle stop just east of the Ligurta Rest Area on Interstate eastbound lanes at around 5 p.m. They found eight illegal aliens in the cabin area of the semi-truck. Border patrol agents conducted immigration inspections of the occupants and discovered seven Mexican nationals and a Honduras national without proper documentation that would allow them to work or reside in the country legally. Records checks were also conducted on the eight men and revealed one of them is a convicted felon who previously served 18 months in prison for possession of a controlled substance. The 43-year-old driver of the truck, a U.S. citizen, was booked on smuggling charges. The eight aliens are being held as material witnesses.