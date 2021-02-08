COVID Relief: Fewer checks, no minimum wage increase

(NBC News) - Democrats say a vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill should come within the next two weeks.

In an interview with CBS Evening News, President Biden said stimulus payments will be included, but will be based on income.

"It's somewhere between an individual making up to $75,000 and phasing out, and a couple making up to $150,000 and then phasing out. But again, I'm wide open on what that is," Mr. Biden said.

The bill won't include a previously discussed increase to the minimum wage.

Still, Democrats are planning to add new monthly child payments up to $3,600, starting in July.

Republicans argue the plan costs too much.

"Sometimes a cure is worse than a disease," Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy told "Meet The Press."

