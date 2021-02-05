Vehicle crash caused traffic delays on WB I-10 near Vail

Vehicle crash caused traffic delays on WB I-10 near VailNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays are reported near Vail in connection to a vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near Wentworth Road Friday afternoon.
According to Rincon Valley Fire District, westbound I-10 at Milepost 283 has been restricted to one lane due to the collision.
The area affected is reportedly between the Wentworth Road and Highway 83 exits of westbound I-10.
Details are limited at this time.
Motorists are advised to expect delays when traveling in the area.
