Vehicle crash caused traffic delays on WB I-10 near Vail

4:39 pm Top StoriesLocal NewsTraffic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Traffic delays are reported near Vail in connection to a vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 10 near Wentworth Road Friday afternoon.

According to Rincon Valley Fire District, westbound I-10 at Milepost 283 has been restricted to one lane due to the collision.

The area affected is reportedly between the Wentworth Road and Highway 83 exits of westbound I-10.

Details are limited at this time.

Motorists are advised to expect delays when traveling in the area.

Author Profile Photo

Anthony Victor Reyes

Anthony Victor Reyes is the lead digital content producer at News 4 Tucson. The award-winning journalist previously worked as a community reporter in Jasper County, Iowa.

