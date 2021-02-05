TMC vaccination team steps up to aid community with heart, determination

TUCSON (KVOA) - His work over the last several months has been heroic, but don't tell that to Mike Foster.

"Am I a hero? No, I'm just a planning section chief," Foster said.

Foster is the planning coordinator for the Tucson Medical Center vaccination clinic.

From the blueprints to the planning stages and implementation, to getting shots in arms, Foster and his staff are taking care of their neighbors.

The team aims to make the vaccine experience as painless as possible.

"I'm not out there kind of driving the ship so to speak but I'm giving direction to those that are," Foster said.

"From start to finish, it's been almost a pleasure," Tucsonan Bruce Oxman said minutes after getting his first shot. "I know we're getting a shot and I know it's for our own good but the whole procedure was friendly and welcoming, I don't know what else to say except these people, you're right when you call them heroes they are."

TMC nurse Renee McAloney works in the vaccine clinic alongside 10 nurses who came out of retirement to help give the shots. They were giving shots before they received their own, putting their own lives on the line to save yours.

Her passion for her work is infectious.

"I don't look at myself as a hero," McAloney said. "I'm doing what I love. The vaccine clinic that we're providing here at TMC, for me, it's life-saving. I'm excited for every person I see walk through that door. We thank them when they come and we thank them when they leave."

Foster sees and feels the emotion when grateful Southern Arizonans drive through to roll up their sleeves.

"That's from the medical community on down to the over 75-year-olds who can finally go out and see their grandchildren."

"It's probably the most important thing I've done in my 26-year nursing career," McAloney said.