Long lines at TCC vaccination site brings new plan in the coming week

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans hoping to get the COVID-19 vaccine lined up for hours Friday Feb. 5 outside the Tucson Convention Center after the Pima County Health Department opened vaccinations to people over 70 years old.

People in line told News 4 Tucson they tried to register online, but they couldn't connect to the server to make an appointment.

Deanna Barkman said she's been trying to register for weeks.

"This is our last resort," Barkman said.

LIVE LOOK: Check out the line at the Tucson Convention Center this afternoon. http://bit.ly/3cSV3pE?utm_medium=social&... Posted by News 4 Tucson - KVOA on Friday, February 5, 2021

Pima County health director, Dr. Theresa Cullen said the volume of people Thursday night made registering almost impossible.

"Last night, there were some times there were some portals had to be taken offline because of the number of people," Cullen said. "We saw three or four times our normal load."

According to the county, the website should be up and running again.

People said their inability to connect forced them to wait in the lines. County officials said Friday they registered around 80 people an hour. While the speed is not ideal, everyone involved is working to be as efficient as possible.

Come Monday, these long lines could be a thing of the past.

Moving forward, the Tucson Convention Center will operate by appointment only. Walk-up registration will be shut down.