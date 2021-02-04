Skip to Content

US virus deaths surpass 450K after reporting more than 3,000 deaths a day

WASHINGTON DC (AP) - Coronavirus deaths in the United States have surpassed 450,000.

The number of daily deaths remains stubbornly high at more than 3,000 a day, despite falling infections and the arrival of multiple vaccines.

Infectious disease specialists expect deaths to start dropping soon, after new cases hit a peak right around the beginning of the year.

The new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says new COVID-19 deaths could ebb as early as next week.

But there’s also the risk that improving trends in infections and hospitalizations could be offset by people relaxing and coming together — including this Sunday to watch the Super Bowl.

