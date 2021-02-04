Two Pima County supervisors request vaccinations sites on Tucson’s south side

Two Pima County supervisors request vaccinations sites on Tucson’s south sideNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Two Pima County supervisors are asking Governor Doug Ducey to consider placing COVID-19 vaccination sites on Tucson's south side.
In a letter to the governor, Supervisors Adelita Grijalva and Matt Heinz say many people in their jurisdiction work in high risk jobs. They also said these residents live in multi-generational households and use public transit.
Currently, there are no vaccination sites in or near certain zip codes on that side of town.
The supervisors are asking the governor to use Fry's and Safeway stores on the south side as future vaccination sites.