67-year-old succumbs to injuries after struck by vehicle on south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pedestrian seriously injured in a southside crash on Jan. 25 died Thursday morning in connection to the collision.

At around 9 p.m. on Jan. 25, 67-year-old Jesus Felipe Grajeda was seriously injured after he reportedly struck by an

orange 2006 Chevrolet Aveo at the 100 block of West Valencia Road near Sixth Avenue.

According to Tucson Police Department, aid was immediately rendered on Grajeda when first responders arrived at the scene. He was then transported to Banner University Medical Center for further treatment on the life-threatening injuries he sustained in the crash.

Despite efforts made to treat Grajeda's injuries, the 67-year-old was pronounced deceased at the hospital Thursday morning.

After further investigation, TPD determined that Grajeda was allegedly not in a crosswalk when he was struck. He was also reportedly wearing non-reflective dark clothing at the time of the incident.

TPD said the driver of Aveo complied with the investigation and was determined to not be impaired at the time of the crash.

No citations or charges have been filed in connection to the incident.

