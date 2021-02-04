Skip to Content

49 migrants rescued in Mexico asking for help, trying to cross US border

TAMAULIPAS, Mexico (CNN) - In Mexico, Tamaulipas police rescued 49 migrants seeking help, according to the state prosecutor's office.

The migrants had made a deal with some people to cross the border to the United States.

But the smugglers demanded a higher payment, and when the refugees refused, the smugglers indicated that they would be handed over to another group of human traffickers.

The prosecutor’s office reported the national migration institute is verifying their legal status and there were no arrests.

