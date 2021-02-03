Mayor Romero recommends former councilmember Uhlich to fill Ward 3 seat after Durham’s resignation

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero shared her recommendation for who should be appointed to the Ward 3 Tucson City Council seat Wednesday morning.

Back on Monday, Romero and the members of the city council were tasked to begin searching for a new city council member after Paul Durham submitted his notice of resignation as the city council representative of Ward 3.

In the announcement, Durham shared that he would officially step away from his role as city council member on March 1, citing "personal matters."

Shortly after releasing that a Special Meeting of Mayor & Council will be held to fill the vacancy on March 1, Romero shared that she will be recommending former councilmember Karin Uhlich to finish Durham's remaining term, which is up for election this November.

Uhlich, who was succeeded by Durham after not seeking re-election, served the Ward 3 seat from 2005 to 2017.

“Karin has previously been elected by the residents of Ward 3, knows the neighborhoods, understands city government, and can step into the role without a learning curve, which is particularly valuable during these unprecedented times,” Romero said. “Council Member Durham and I believe Karin is the best choice, and we wanted to propose this early ahead of the March 1st Special Meeting to help ensure a smooth transition and avoid uncertainty. I also believe that we should not appoint someone who is running for the Ward 3 seat to avoid the perception of tipping the scale for any one candidate.”

Durham also shared his support for the potential appointment of the former councilmember.

“I support the nomination of Karin Uhlich to serve the remainder of my term,” Durham said. “Karin knows the issues facing Ward 3, and will be able to step in and work with my staff to ensure the continuity of services. It has been an honor to serve the residents of Ward 3, and I know they will be in good hands with Karin.”

Prior to his resignation notice, Durham announced in September that he would take a step back from his duties to spend time with his husband, who was undergoing chemotherapy for terminal cancer.

In that statement, the councilmember said he was also recovering from a recent injury.