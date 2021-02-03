Arizona Senate seeking contempt charge in election fight

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican-controlled Arizona Senate has introduced a contempt resolution finding that Maricopa County has failed to comply with a subpoena demanding access to elections equipment and ballots cast in the November election.

The Senate introduced the resolution Wednesday afternoon.

All 16 Republican senators are sponsors meaning it is virtually certain to pass. If the resolution is enacted, board members could be jailed for failing to comply.

The GOP-dominated board on Tuesday again refused to comply with subpoenas GOP lawmakers issued as they try to show that fraud or other election misdeeds led to Democratic President Joe Biden’s win in the state.