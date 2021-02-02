Tucson kids play on Dallas Cowboys Field in All-Star Game

TUCSON (KVOA) – COVID-19 sidelined most youth sports last year. However, the Tucson Youth Football and Spirit Federation (TYF&SF) is now looking forward to the upcoming season for players and cheerleaders. The youth league has made a commitment to keeping kids safe and taking COVID-19 precautions.

Four players from the 12 and under Rams team who suit up at Rodeo Park off of Nogales Highway and Irvington got the dream of a lifetime: taking part in an all-star game on the same field the Dallas Cowboys play.

The youngsters smacked helmets in the Red, White and Blue Youth All-Star Showcase at AT&T Stadium.

"I got to represent here and tell everybody what Tucson is all about," said Christian Salgado. Who joined teammates Jyle Abraham, Eric Barcelo and Xavier Galligan. The group of Tucson youngsters lead their squad to a 6-0 win.

"Not a lot of people get to play in an NFL stadium and, it felt good," said Abraham.

Salgado also fondly recalled suiting up at Arizona Stadium for a halftime game back in 2017.

"It was just different compared to the Cowboys because the U of A is a very high place to play, but the Cowboys is a different level," said Salgado.

Barcelo added, "When I stepped on the field, I felt happy to get back on the field instead of staying at home all the time."

Barcelo and other kids know very well the realities of a COVID-19 pandemic and having to stay indoors more often, socially isolating.

"If kids can get out and play in any format, especially now, I'm okay with it as long as it's done in a safe manner," said Julius Holt, President of TYF&SF, "Tucson Youth Football & Spirit Federation has been around for 52 years. (It's) the largest sports youth sports program in Southern Arizona. We're going to be here.”

In a younger age group, six boys from TYF&SF teams the Redskins, Cowboys & Rams also suited up for an All-Star game at AT&T Field.

Julius Holt says the first official practices begin for the upcoming season on July 12th, and the first games are scheduled for August 21st.

If you'd like to get your kids involved with cheerleading and youth football, click here.