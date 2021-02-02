Public safety alert in Marana lifted after suspicious package investigation

TUCSON (KVOA) - A public safety alert was issued in Marana after a suspicious package was located in the area Tuesday morning.

According to Marana Police Department, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Orange Grove and Thornydale roads Tuesday morning in reference to a suspicious package report.

Pima County Sheriff's Department Bomb Squad was dispatched to the scene and determined that the package was safe.

The public alert has since been lifted.

