Five children, one adult killed in shooting in Oklahoma

TUSLA, Okla. (CNN) - Police in Oklahoma are investigating a shooting that killed six people, including five children.

Officers were called to a home early Tuesday morning for reports of people being shot.

When police arrived, they found a suspect holding a gun.

An officer fired a shot, but missed him.

The suspect ran from the scene, but was shortly captured.

"When officers went inside the scene, they discovered four small children had been shot and one adult," Lynn Hamlin of Muskogee Police Department said. "There was another female that was taken to the hospital with another small child. They were both life-flighted to a Tulsa hospital where that small child was also pronounced deceased. And the other person is still alive at the Tulsa hospital at this time."

Police do not believe there are any other suspects.