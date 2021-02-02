Arizona tallies more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, 238 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 2,938 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.

The state also reported 238 COVID-19 related deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 765,083 known cases of the virus and 13,362 total deaths.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 2,938 cases and 238 deaths. Get tested if you have symptoms, have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, or think you’ve been exposed. Visit https://t.co/WGZsnF1Erg for locations. pic.twitter.com/OArP7WIb3R — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) February 2, 2021

RELATED: When can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine?

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,895,885 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 14.3% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

COVID-19 Resources: