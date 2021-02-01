Tucson’s oldest giraffe celebrates 32nd birthday

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's oldest living giraffe celebrated her 32nd birthday at Reid Park Zoo on Monday.

The beloved giraffe celebrated the day with her favorite zoo staff, volunteers, visitors and new family members - Sota and Penelope. With the median life expectancy for female giraffes typically around 19 years old, zoo officials said this milestone is definitely one Tucson should celebrate.

“Denver’s health is closely monitored and we practice a lot of preventive care,” says giraffe keeper Julia Beres. “She is particularly great about voluntarily participating in her care like allowing for weekly weighing and routine blood draws. She is currently in good health and the only treatment she regularly gets is a daily medication to treat for arthritis.”

According to zoo officials, Denver, who is known for her sweet personality, has been getting along with her new giraffe companions who arrived from Minnesota in October.

“Denver was very curious about the new giraffes at first, but clearly understood that they were young. She has a lot of experience with young giraffes in her 32 years and it showed during their introductions,” said Beres. “She was patient and gentle, but not afraid to assert her seniority. The three of them are getting along very well now and easily fell into being a little herd. They even train well alongside one another.”

Zoo officials said Denver is currently the second oldest giraffe contributing to the giraffe Species Survival Plan.

