Durham resigns from Tucson City Council citing ‘personal matters’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson City Councilmember Paul Durham will step down from his Ward 3 seat after he submitted his letter of resignation on Monday.

Back in 2017, the longtime business advisor was elected as the Ward 3 representative for the Tucson City Council.

Despite his four-year term set to end this upcoming November, Durham announced his resignation on Monday citing "personal matters."

The councilmember also shared in his resignation notice that he will continue to serve the position until March 1.

"During these next few weeks, I will wrap up some matters at the office, and I will continue to carry out my duties as Councilmember," Durham said. "I want to thank my Ward 3 staff for the extraordinary work that they do every day. I also thank my colleagues on the Mayor and Council, each of whom is copied with this letter, for your friendship and leadership. And I thank all City employees for their service to our community. But most of all, I thank my husband Philippe, for everything."

Dear Ward 3 constituents and stakeholders,



I wanted to be sure that you heard directly from me that I am resigning my position as your Ward 3 Council Member.

Serving as your elected representative is one of the highlights of my life. I thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/gxtqo7mnI0 — Paul Durham (@CMPaul_Durham) February 1, 2021

Back in September, Durham announced that he would take a step back from his duties to spend time with his husband, who was undergoing chemotherapy for terminal cancer.

In that statement, the councilmember said he was also recovering from a recent injury.

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero released the following statement about Durham's resignation.

“I want to thank Council Member Paul Durham for his service to the City of Tucson. Paul has been a dedicated advocate for the residents of Ward 3 and has truly exemplified what it means to be a public servant," she said. "I am grateful for his leadership on issues ranging from climate action to affordable housing and will miss his voice on the council. I know this must have been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and I ask our community to join me in thanking him for his service to Tucsonans and respecting his privacy at this time."

According to the city, the mayor and council will appoint an individual to fill Durham's seat.

This individual will serve the remaining of Durham's term, which is up for election this upcoming November.