Covid drug makers now focusing on vaccine for young people

Now that vaccines are rolling out nationwide, researchers are turning their attention to the younger generation.

While young people are not a priority for getting a vaccine right now studies are firing up to focus on a safe vaccine for children as young as 12. Moderna is looking for some 3,000 adolescents to volunteer for a Covid-19 vaccine trial and already young people are eager to take part.

A research company in Austin will begin its trial next week and Danielle Collins' 12-year-old son michael is ready to take part.

"He's the child of a healthcare provider and he hears the stories", said Collins, "And he understands the burden and I think he's anxious to get past this as well."

Pediatrician Angela Moemeka said adolescents are typically not among the most serious cases of Covid-19 but they are critical because they can transmit the virus.

"When we start to think about herd immunity, and we know that 25% of the population is children we know that it's important to be part of vaccine trials and to be part of what we're trying to accomplish with mass vaccinations", said Moemeka

Pfizer has already closed recruitment for its adolescent trials and with Moderna is just getting started. Moemeka said they're looking at the year 2022 as a strong potential for having definitive answers.

"We really want to make sure that the benefit to this child is as high as possible because they do have mild disease", said Moemeka, "So that's the reason why it's taken a little while longer because we want to make sure they're as safe as they can be and the stringent studies done in adults, even doing something equivalent and more for children as we move forward."

Collins says, as a healthcare worker, she felt a weight lifted when she got the vaccine and hope her son michael will soon feel that same sense of comfort.

"It was such a relief of a burden that I knew was heavy but I didn't know how heavy until I received that vaccine and started to feel a little more confident that I'm going to make it through this alright", Collins said.

As Phizer and Moderna prepare to begin testing adolescents, Johnson and Johnson and Astrazeneca are expected to soon follow suit.