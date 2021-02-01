Biden’s DOJ asks Supreme Court to delay case over border wall funding

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - The Department of Justice is asking the Supreme Court to delay a case centering on U.S.-Mexico border wall funding.

The justices were scheduled to hear arguments in the case Feb. 22.

But in a filing Monday, the Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar informed the justices that President Biden has directed a “pause in construction.”

That's so the government can look at the legality of the funding and contracting methods used to construct the wall.

Lawyers for the ACLU praised the filing, calling former President Trump's wall "illegal" and harmful to border communities.