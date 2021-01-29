What you need to know if you are planning a snow trip in northern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) – After the Grand Canyon State was treated to heavy snowfall this week, many people throughout Arizona are traveling up north for a snow trip this weekend due to recent, heavy snowfall.

But how can you safely prepare for the lengthy traffic and icy roads?

Arizona Department of Transportation has put out a few reminders for your upcoming snow trip - arrange for slow traffic, bring warm clothes and blankets, plan your trip ahead of time and never park on the side of the highway to play in the snow.

Vehicles parked on the side of the highway could prevent first responders from driving on the shoulder. Also, other drivers could get distressed. It could also cause others to pull over to the side too. Essentially making the roads dangerous.

ADOT said prior planning is a great idea as well. Take time to plan where you would like to enjoy the snow, check if they have designated parking and research other details you should know before arriving at your destination.

The department also suggests checking if your vehicle is prepared for the road-trip by filling up your gas tank, and checking that your window defroster, wipers, headlights, taillights, signals and brake lights are working properly.

In addition, when you hit the road, it is important to remember to be patient, as a lot of people are traveling to enjoy the snow. Pack your favorite playlists, water, snacks, emergency kit and chargers.

If you’re planning to visit Flagstaff, the Visitors Bureau and Flagstaff Convention lists snow-play locations at FlagstaffArizona.org.

They also offer a hotline at 844-256-SNOW.

If the Snow Bowl is also in your itinerary, check out snowbowl.ski for more information.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.