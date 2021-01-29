Schools across US seeing rise in suicide during pandemic

BRUNSWICK, Maine (CNN) - There is a heartbreaking and even deadly consequence from this pandemic - the mental health of our kids.

It's been almost a year since many children have seen the inside of a classroom.

In the nation's fifth-largest school district, nineteen student suicides have been reported in just the last nine months.

"If he wasn't playing football, he was watching it on TV," Jay Smith, the father of 16-year-old Spencer Smith said.

Spencer loved playing for his high school football team and was looking forward to fall games. But when his high school announced a scaled-back season due to COVID-19, family and friends began to notice a scaled-back Spencer.

"He said, 'I don't want to be there.' And unfortunately, now we've realized that we shouldn't have agreed with him," his father said. "We let him stop. I think he missed it being with his teammates."

Like so many American students, Spencer struggled with remote learning, and his grades began to slip.

"He was always on the honor roll but because of the online learning, he was struggling," his father said. "Probably in late October, November. We noticed, that we didn't realize, it till now. But we noticed that he was, he wasn't working out. He was no longer riding his bike."

Spencer died by suicide Dec. 4.

"My wife texted me and said, it looks like Spencer overslept again and didn't make it to homeroom and he's been marked absent," he said. "I ran down the stairs, knock on the door, no answer. So I opened the door. I saw him hanging there. I just asked, 'Spencer, why?'"

The Smith family tragedy has become a recurring one for too many American families.

While it is difficult to directly link an increase in suicides to school closures, there has been a significant increase in the number of mental health related er visits compared to 2019.

"They see their parents struggling financially because of the pandemic or struggling to figure out childcare, and there's going to be an increased level of perceived burdensomeness," Katrina Rufino, associate professor of psychology said. "Combine that with the social isolation of not being in school, not getting to see their friends, not getting to participate in the extracurricular activities that brought them joy."

That has local health officials across the country sounding the alarm.

In Texas, 37 students were admitted to a Fort Worth hospital following suicides attempts in September alone.

In Nevada, few communities were hit as hard as Las Vegas' Clark County School District, the nation's fifth-largest.

Nineteen student suicides have been reported over the last nine months, more than double the number reported in 2019.

The youngest student was just 9 years old.

"It's heartbreaking as a superintendent when you lose a child," Jesus F. Jara, Clark County superintendent said. "It's heartbreaking as a leader."

Signs of trouble began in early fall when an electronic warning system programmed to detect mental and emotional struggles among students began to show an increase in activity.

"Kids are googling how to suicide, you get the alerts," Jara said. "You get four or five a day at night."

Getting children back in the classroom became his priority.

"I felt that, as the leader, that I needed to do what I can," Jara said. "I need to do what I can to get our kids in on campus."

The Clark County School Board this month greenlit a plan to resume in-person learning in march for pre-k to third grade.

"My teachers are working really hard, but it's that face to face interaction," Jara said. "You, you can't take for granted a loud lunchroom."

For Spencer Smith's family, the list of things they will never take for granted, again, is endless.

"Check on them every morning, every night. No matter how old they are, if they're at home, um, and always give them a hug," he said. "Tell them how proud you are of them."

The Clark County School District also put a warning system in place to monitor students' mental health.

Since doing so, about 6,000 virtual and in-person wellness checks have been conducted.