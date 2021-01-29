Mental health resources ramp up for Southern Arizona veterans

SOUTHERN ARIZONA, Ariz. (KVOA) -- One hundred and twenty eight people die by suicide every day, according to the Boulder Crest Foundation. Of those, 22 of them are veterans.

Programs across the region are expanding and providing additional help during these unprecedented times.

In Sonoita, there is more than just wide-open land, but a plan to transform the way mental health care is done and talked about.

Joshua Morris is on active duty in the United States Army. He's a part of the program at the Boulder Crest Foundation, a non-profit and mental health training center for veterans.

"Some days I struggle," Morris said. "Professionally I was pretty on par but on the inside I was breaking."

He said the program gave him support and taught him how to self heal.

"You know on an airplane, you put your mask on first before you can help others," Morris said. "I needed to help myself before I can help others."

Ken Falke, the cofounder said through the pandemic, it's getting more challenging. He said that's why programs need to offer more.

"I have a friend of mine who I was with on a Sunday and the last picture I have of him was with a smile from ear to ear," Falke said. "Then my first phone call was four days later, and it said that he had shot himself. There are rumors that the rate has gone up during the pandemic, and even if the rate hasn't gone up, the stress levels have gone up."

Up Interstate 10, the Tucson VA hospital is also using it's resources to offer additional care for veterans.

"Definitely people are struggling from the lack of connection and isolation," Lucretia Vaughan with the Tucson VA said. "We offer acute stabilization who might need and might be struggling. We also offer residential services who need a more controlled setting, and then we offer outpatient programming."

If you're struggling, there's most likely a resource near you.