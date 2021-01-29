Lowe’s announces bonuses, plans to hire 50,000

(CNN) Lowe’s plans to hire more than 50,000 new employees ahead of the spring rush and award $80 million in bonuses to current associates.

This will be the seventh bonus Lowe’s has given hourly employees during the pandemic, bringing the company’s total COVID-19 financial commitment to employees to nearly $1.3 billion.

Hourly associates at stores, distribution centers, and call centers will receive the bonus on February 5.

Full-time hourly associates will get $300 and part-time and seasonal associates will get $150.

The company is also looking to hire full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers.

Job seekers can learn more about open positions by visiting their website or text “JOBS” to 56937.