DIGGING DEEPER: Inmate sentenced to life in prison will be released

TUCSON (KVOA) - A Tucson man who has spent half of his life in prison just got a second chance.

A Pima County Superior Court Judge ordered Gary Shepherd to be released. When he was sentenced to life in prison, he was 19 years old.

He had some drug issues and shot at his probation officer inside the Tucson Mall. That was 30 years ago.

"The law in Arizona required a life sentence for someone who was convicted of a dangerous offense, that is an offense with a gun, who was on probation. Even though nobody was hurt, Mr. Shepherd got a life sentence," Rick Unklesbay said

Unklesbay knows the case well. He was the prosecutor who put Gary Shepherd in prison.

Now, he has a part in getting him out, partly because the law changed. Also, his office believes Shepherd has done some remarkable things while behind bars.

"We were just really impressed with the rehabilitation of himself," he said.

As was Louis Fidel, who represents Shepherd. He said Shepherd not only worked on improving himself, but he helped others.

And it was not just inside the prison. Fidel said he also used his time "to help prepare people for release on the outside. And part of that was things like learning to deal with addiction, substance abuse."

Fidel has been working on the case for nearly a year.

Before that, the Arizona Justice Project and the ASU Post Conviction Clinic laid the groundwork.

He went to Rick Unklesbay and discussed the case.

"Both sides acknowledge that it's the right thing to do," he said. "We're in agreement it's the right thing to do to release him from prison."

Unklesbay added, "Incarceration serves a purpose but there comes a point in time where incarceration isn't going to serve a purpose anymore."

During the telephonic court hearing, Gary Shepherd apologized to the victim and thanked everybody involved for giving him a second chance.

The judge responded, "Take your second chance make positive changes so you can lead by example for people who come after you."

You could say he got a sweetheart of a deal as he is scheduled to be released on Feb. 14.

Gary Shepherd was up for parole in 2028.

His victim, who was also his probation officer was also in favor of his release.