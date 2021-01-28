Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in midtown

TUCSON (KVOA) - A man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection to a homicide that occurred in midtown.

According to Tucson Police Department, 22-year-old Cesar Antonio Anaya Guitron was arrested for first-degree murder on Wednesday after TPD made contact with him in response to an unknown trouble call at 501 N. Park Ave. near Sixth Street.

TPD said after speaking with Guitron, the officers learned about a shooting that occurred earlier that morning in an apartment located at 4880 of E. 29th St. near Swan Road, about six miles east of the initial trouble report location.

Upon arrival, the officers found a man dead with obvious signs of gunshot trauma inside the apartment.

The identity of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time.

After processing the scene, collecting evidence and determining that Guitron was living with the victim in the apartment involved, the 22-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail.

