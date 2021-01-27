Arizona adds more than 5,900 new COVID-19 cases; 195 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 5,918 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

The state also reported 195 COVID-19 related deaths.

The first case of COVID-19 in Arizona was announced one year ago Tuesday. Since then, Arizona has seen 738,561 known cases of the virus and 12,643 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,809,098 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 14.2% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

