Travel ban put in place to stop variant Covid-19 strains

New Covid-19 strains have prompted the United States to impose bans on foreign travelers from countries like South Africa and brazil, amid fears the variants could cause a new explosion of cases across the country.

The travel ban signed yesterday by the President, is the latest measure taken to combat the covid crisis. Non-U.S. citizens who have recently spent time in South Africa as well as those in Brazil, the UK, Ireland, and 26 european countries will be barred from entering the country.

NBC News Contributor, Dr. Vin Gupta, said although it is a broad move, given the exploding number of variants of the virus are discovered here at home the moves are necessary.

"Everything should be on the table, including a temporary shutdown of international borders", said Gupta, "So that we can contain the spread."

With the highly contagious UK variant already found in roughly half the U.S. there is growing concern it may also be deadlier. And now the Brazilian variant found in minnesota.

The South African strain, not yet discovered stateside, appears to be more resilient to the vaccine. As a result health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci say although the vaccine remains highly effective manufacturers may need to adjust their vaccines.

"We really need to make sure that we begin and we already have to prepare, if it's necessary to upgrade the vaccines."

The highly contagious strains threaten to roll back progress. New infections and hospitalizations are slowing in much of the country for now. Even in hard hit California, the governor is easing restrictions around the states but there are clear signs the crisis isn't over

s the rush to get more Americans vaccinated rolls on… it is now estimated that one out of every 13 Americans has already been infected with the virus and more than 3,000 are still dying every day.