Severe weather slows down COVID-19 vaccination effort in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - The rain, high winds and potentially snow in the forecast in parts of Arizona has slowed down the COVID-19 vaccine effort after several distribution locations closed on Monday due to the weather.

Over at the state capitol, the State Farm Stadium was briefly delayed due to the severe weather. Since it launched, thousands of individuals have relied on this 24/7 facility to receive the vaccine.

When it launched, the stadium hoped to serve about 6,000 Arizonans a day when it is running at full capacity.

Our #COVID19 vaccination site at State Farm Stadium is back in operation after pause due to severe weather. If you had to leave during the delay, we'll honor your appointment throughout the week. Thanks for your patience. — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 25, 2021

While this site is now back and running, a major mobile vaccination site in Tucson has been shut down due to the weather conditions.

According to the City of Tucson, the COVID-19 pop-up testing site scheduled to set up at Food City on Flowing Wells Road Monday evening has been canceled due to the weather.

CANCELED: Due to inclement weather, the COVID-19 pop-up testing site scheduled for tonight at Food City on Flowing Wells Road has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/ZaMdPEzmhk — City of Tucson (@cityoftucson) January 25, 2021

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,321 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Monday, bringing the overall total to 727,895 known cases.

The death toll also rose to 12,239 total deaths.

Pima County is currently vaccinating people who are eligible in Phase 1B of the vaccination distribution plan.

People who are under the Phase 1B priority group can register to receive the vaccine by visit webcms.pima.gov or by calling 520-222-0119 sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For more information, visit arizona.us3.list-manage.com.