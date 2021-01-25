Arizona tallies 5,321 new COVID-19 cases Monday, 1 death

PHOENIX (KVOA) – The Arizona Department of Health Services added 5,321 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard Monday.

The state also reported one new COVID-19 death.

So far, Arizona has seen 727,895 known cases of the virus and 12,239 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,779,245 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 14.1% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

