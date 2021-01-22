Tucson man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of ammunition by convicted felon

TUCSON (KVOA) – A three-time convicted felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday after he was charged for being in possession of ammunition.

On Thursday, Tacal Charles Hart, 35, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Scott H. Rash to after he pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb. 18.

Hart was involved in the Mansfield Park shooting on Aug. 11, 2018. Following the shooting, police secured two emptied pistol magazines and a round of ammunition from Hart.

Federal agents served a search warrant for Hart’s home, on Dec. 4, 2018. During the search warrant, the agents found eight rounds of ammunition in his residence.

On Dec. 10, 2018, agents attempted to arrest Hart, but he escaped in his vehicle. While he was driving towards midtown Tucson, he threw a pistol magazine loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and a pistol from his vehicle. He then proceeded to abandon his vehicle in a Walmart parking lot and continue running from the federal agents on foot. Hart then hid at an apartment for hours, until he was arrested.

Hart's arrest on Dec. 10, 2018 led the agents to find another pistol, three pistol magazines and several rounds of ammunition in the apartment he had hidden in. In Hart’s vehicle, federal agents also found and secured two makeshift explosives.

