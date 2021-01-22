Lawmakers working to get Holocaust survivors in Pima County, Phoenix vaccinated for COVID-19

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Six local Holocaust survivors received the COVID-19 vaccine Friday shortly before Rep. Alma Hernandez announced that the state has booked 40 appointments for this group of people in the Phoenix area.

This month, several communities in Arizona entered Phase 1B of the state's COVID-19 vaccination plan. This group includes individuals who are 75 and older.

Pima County officially entered Phase 1B on Jan. 14, launching several distribution sites to assist residents 75 and older who wish to receive the vaccine.

With Holocaust survivors typically over the age of 75 - the Holocaust took place between 1941 and 1945, Rep. Alma Hernandez, Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, the Arizona Department of Health Services director, worked hard to get appointments scheduled for the Holocaust survivors in Phoenix and Pima County.

Arizona surpassed 700,000 COVID-19 cases on Friday, reporting 8,099 new cases. The death toll also rose to 12,001 with 229 new related deaths reported Friday.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,717,627 people have been tested for the virus.