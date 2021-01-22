Californians to vote on banning sale of flavored tobacco

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will vote in 2022 on whether the state should ban the sale of flavored tobacco products, including flavored vaping cartridges.

Lawmakers approved the ban in 2020, but a referendum that qualified Friday means voters will have to weigh in. In the meanwhile, the law won’t take effect.

Major tobacco companies are backing the referendum in hopes of overturning the law. Supporters of the law say flavored tobacco products get kids hooked on cigarettes or vaping.

But opponents say it goes too far in restricting products that millions of adults legally use.