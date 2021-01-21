Son of Pinal County sheriff charged in cyclist-involved crash after DUI investigation

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The son of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb was arrested Wednesday in connection to July 8's alleged DUI crash in San Tan Valley.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Cooper Jones Lamb was driving his vehicle near the intersection of Judd and Gary roads at around 6:45 p.m. July 8 when he reportedly struck a cyclist.

The cyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The individual was later diagnosed to have a cervical spinal fracture, a leg fracture and numerous leg lacerations.

After an evaluation from a drug expert at the crash site, a toxicology test was conducted on Lamb.

Court documents say that the test "confirmed the presence of etizolam, alpha-hydroxyetizolam and alprazolam" which led authorities to suggest that the 20-year-old was under the influence at the time of the collision.

A search warrant also revealed that Lamb was in possession of etizolam.

According to the court documents, Lamb was also said to be traveling about 15 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

The sherriff's son was taken into custody on Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault resulting in a physical injury, and possession or use of dangerous drugs.

Due to conflict of interest, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was requested to conduct the investigation.

The Associated Press reported that John Schill, the defense attorney in the case, said Lamb was innocent until proven guilty when asked about the allegations.

