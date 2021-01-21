Nazi flag placed under Biden-Harris sign at NC home removed after community outrage

RALEIGH, NC (CNN) - A Nazi flag placed under a Biden-Harris sign in North Carolina has been taken down.

It has been replaced with an American flag.

The swastika had been affixed to a tree just beneath the sign

Authorities Wednesday concluded that the tenant living on the property did not place the swastika there.

Police themselves couldn't remove it because it was on private property.

The community was outraged by the Nazi flag.

"It was really frustrating to see it up," Margaux Kessler said. "It's a just a sign of utter disrespect to our nation."

"I would hope that he has the decency and the heart to take it down because who is it helping?" Joshua Covert said. "It's hurting a lot of people."

One resident in the area said he had seen a Confederate flag in the same location before, but never a swastika.

Local media attempted to contact the property owner for comment but got no response.