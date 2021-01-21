Bernie’s inauguration mittens go viral

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Mittens haven't been this popular since they were worn by three little kittens.

Bernie Sanders' "Clutch" mittens are creating a buzz on social media.

The Vermont senator wore them to president Biden's inauguration Wednesday and they immediately caught the eye of many.

Twitter went wild with the look saying Sanders looked like he was a grandpa headed to the post office.

Buzzfeed news says the mittens were made by a Vermont teacher, Jen Ellis.

She gave them to him more than two years ago and he began wearing them on the campaign trail.

The mittens are made from repurposed wool sweaters and lined with fleece made from recycled plastic bottles.